Football: Your chance to vote for Ossett United’s new badge

Football fans in Ossett are being given the chance to pick the badge that will be adopted by the new Ossett United club.

United, formed by the proposed merger of Evo-Stik North rivals Ossett Albion and Ossett Town, will wear blue and much work has already been done to produce a short-list of three final badge designs.

But fans will now have the final say and they can submit their choice by contacting Ossett United on Twitter or via email.

To submit your vote have a look at the three designs pictured and contact United on Twitter at @ossettunited, voting for badge ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’. Alternatively, you can email your choice to admin@ossettunited.com