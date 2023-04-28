News you can trust since 1852
Former top referee Mark Clattenburg backs Wakefield Six-a-Side League

Former Premier League, FA Cup final and Champions League final referee Mark Clattenburg has given his backing to the Wakefield Community Six-a-side Football League which is set to kick off.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Wakefield League at Crofton Academy is set to become a real staple of sporting life in the city, as hundreds of players in the area look to start playing again, after months and months of inactivity damaged physical and mental health.

Matches are to kick off in May and the world’s most famous referee is lending his support.

“I am delighted to be a part of the Leisure Leagues family, and help their leagues both in the UK and Ireland, throughout the world, and at the extraordinary international tournaments which they organise on a world level”, said Clattenburg.

Former top referee Mark Clattenburg has backed the Wakefield Community Six-a-side League.Former top referee Mark Clattenburg has backed the Wakefield Community Six-a-side League.
Now just a few spaces are left for both teams and single players and area manager Adam Glover is delighted to be kicking off.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be able to come to communities like this and get everyone moving again.”

Teams will be competing for big prizes, including a chance to go to Benidorm with the whole team.

In addition Leisure Leagues are the only registered not for profit provider of football, and they have a record of donating to good causes and charities across the country, with Adam adding: “We are proud to be different, and players across the area already understand this.”

To claim one of the last few spaces with single players and teams both welcome, click here: https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/crofton-academy/wakefield-monday/?ref_c=ztxCzgKEiGx6

