Former Wakefield Trinity man David Wandless is making his mark in international football

​Former Wakefield Trinity player David Wandless is making a mark in the round ball game these days as a member of the England walking football team.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

Davis has remained a successful sportsman into his sixties after joining the Wakefield walking football over 60s team that plays at Thornes Indoor Centre.

And his performances have earned him international honours as he has become a regular player for the WFA (Walking Football Association) England over 60s team in the last few years.

David, 64, is now the vice-captain of the side and is set to play in the World Nations Cup in August, which is taking place at St George’s Park.

David Wandless in action for England over 60s in their walking football international against Croatia.David Wandless in action for England over 60s in their walking football international against Croatia.
The England team is having a preparation day on Saturday, July 15 at the indoor centre where the England team will be playing against two teams selected from the regional North West and North East Squads.

In the Nations Cup there will be 11 national teams taking part over three days from August 24th to 26.

In preparation for this David travelled with the England over 60s squad to Zagreb at the weekend to play against the Croatia team.

They went one down, but managed to claw things back and led 2-1 after the break only for the hosts to equalise a minute from time.

The England over 60s walking football team took on Croatia in Zagreb with Wakefield's David Wandless second from the left on the front row.The England over 60s walking football team took on Croatia in Zagreb with Wakefield's David Wandless second from the left on the front row.
Walking football is growing fast worldwide and England manager Stuart Langworthy has just received a kings honour award (BEM) for his services to walking football, honouring his countless hours of work getting people playing walking football with disabilities such as Parkinson’s and those returning to health from heart attacks etc.

The games are played with one goalkeeper and five outfield players with matches 20 minutes each way.

