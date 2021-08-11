Four star Perks off to flying start with Nostell MW

Nathan Perks.

After striking twice in the opening day 3-3 draw against Hallam, striker Perks was on target twice again, scoring both of Welfare’s goals in their 2-0 success away to Armthorpe Welfare.

Perks could have had a hat-trick, but was denied by the home keeper early on after latching onto a rebound when Harvey Booth’s long range effort had initially been saved.

He did open the scoring on 26 minutes with a tidy finish after being put through by Booth’s astute pass.

Good defending helped Nostell stay in front for the remainder and they put the seal on their victory as Perks doubled his tally four minutes from time after being set up for an easy tap in.

Nostell will be looking to continue their unbeaten start tonight (Wednesday) when they host Shirebrook Town in a first round NCE League Cup tie (kick-off 7.45pm).