Frickley Athletic bounce back to move into top four with victory over Maltby Main

The victory lifted the Blues up to fourth position in the table with 15 points from their first seven matches and they are only three points behind top of the table Silsden with two games in hand on them.

A goalless first half saw Frickley look solid without being able to break through.

That changed within two minutes of the restart as Richard Collier struck with a rasping drive.

Frickley Athletic skipper Richard Collier opened the scoring against Maltby Main. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Keanan Mannings headed home from Alhassane Keita’ cross.

It could have been even better soon after with Lloyd Smith bundled over in the box to bring about a penalty, but he then saw his spot kick well saved.

Manager Pat McGuire was delighted with the display of his team, particularly after they had seen their four-match winning league run end with a 4-1 home defeat to Garforth Town last Friday when Smith’s penalty was all they had show for their efforts.

He said: “We had to make some changes, but it was a good performance.

"The first half was an even game. I thought we looked good when we got it down and played, but didn’t do that enough.

"We didn’t show enough bravery on the ball. I thought we were quite spread across the pitch in possession, which we addressed at half-time.

"I thought if we could turn up the intensity a bit we could get ahead and the way we started the second half won us the game really.

"We are delighted to come to Maltby midweek, keep a clean and take three points.

"All in all it was a good professional performance and after conceding four it was good to keep sheet and climb back up the league.”