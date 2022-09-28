Frickley Athletic earn home draw after continuing FA Vase progress

Reward for a 2-1 home win over Irlam is another home tie with fellow NCE Premier side Emley making the trip to the Sika Everbuild Stadium for a game to take place on the weekend of October 22.

The Blues earned their place with a strong start that saw them open up a two-goal lead against Irlam in the first half-hour. First, Keelan Grist found the net with a superb strike then Alhassane Keita doubled the lead after making space with some intricate footwork.

John Main pulled a goal back for the visitors before the break, but they could not add to their tally and had a player sent-off late on.

Frickley Athletic won through to the first round proper of the FA Vase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frickley’s three-match winning run was ended on Tuesday as they unluckily lost 1-0 to NCE Premier leaders North Ferriby.

They looked set for a battling point only for the winner to come from Danny Earl four minutes from time despite more than a hint of a foul in the build-up.

The Blues are away to Thackley this Saturday and at home to Winterton Rangers in a second round League Cup tie next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Davis hit a hat-trick for Hemsworth MW against Bottesford Town.

Frickley are hosting a sporting evening on Thursday, October 27 when former Barnsley, Newcastle, Portsmouth and Southampton player John Beresford MBE will be guest speaker.

The event is being held at The Grove in South Kirkby and will feature a pie & pea supper and an auction.

Ticket prices are £25 per person or £300 for a table – a great opportunity for local businesses to raise their profile within the community and to support the football club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available online from Frickley’s website, by ringing Penny (call / text 07967 434285) or from the ground on matchdays.