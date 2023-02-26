Frickley Athletic fight back to earn a draw at Handsworth with interim manager in charge

The Blues were trailing to goals from Alfie Dodsworth and Joe Parkin either side of half-time, but hit back with two goals in six minutes from Alhassane Keita and Lloyd Smith then went on to draw 2-2 and pick up a valuable point in their bid to avoid getting drawn into a relegation scrap.

This followed on from their 3-0 success at Silsden in Beaumont’s first game in charge after first team manager Wayne Benn resigned following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Thackley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club accepted Benn’s resignation after less than one season in charge at Westfield Lane. He took over in June and had to assemble a squad at short notice following relegation with all last season’s players gone.

Frickley Athletic interim manager Martin Beaumont. Picture: John Hobson

Results were initially encouraging before form dipped at the start of 2023 and saw Athletic drop to fourth from bottom.

In a statement Frickley said: “Firstly, the club would like to express its thanks to Wayne, Andy and Jay (coaches) for all their hard work and efforts with the first team so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They joined the club during a difficult period of transition in the summer and their efforts to stabilise the club on the pitch over the course of this season have been very much appreciated. We wish them all the best for the future.

“Under 23s manager Martin Beaumont will take over management responsibilities of the first team on an interim basis whilst the club searches for a new permanent manager.”

Lloyd Smith scores Frickley Athletic's second goal at Handsworth. Picture: John Hobson

Marton is following in his father’s footsteps with Frank Beaumont previously having a spell in charge as player-manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "My dad managed here so it was a proud moment for me (against Silsden).

“He came here as a player-manage and fetched a few players in like Brian Fidler.”