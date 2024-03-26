Frickley Athletic under interim management after Pat McGuire departs
Following a poor run of results that saw the Blues fail to win in 11 games – drawing just two of them – the board decided to sack manager Pat McGuire.
Frickley have slid down the NCE Premier Division table in recent weeks after challenging for a top six finish in the first half of the season.
They currently find themselves in 14th place and still need another win to be absolutely sure of staying up this season.
The Blues have brought in Luke Potter and Robert Tonks to join John Stancliffe, who was already at the club, as the interim management team for the rest of the season.
The new team took over for last Saturday’s game at home to Tadcaster Albion and oversaw a small improvement as he team battled to a goalless draw, which ended a run of four losses.
Frickley now take on Campion at home in the quarter-finals of the NCE League Cup tonight (Tuesday) before travelling to Thackley for their third last league game this Saturday,
Frickley announced the change of management in a club In a statement, saying: “Due to the recent run of poor results, the board have decided to release Pat McGuire as our club manager.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Pat for all his incredible hard work during his time at the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”
McGuire had been in charge at Westfield Lane for just over 12 months and is a former professional footballer with playing experience at almost every level from EFL League One to the NCE League.
Before his spell with Frickley he was previously manager at Thackley and is the scholarship head coach for the U19s set up at Bradford (Park Avenue) FC.