Norman was at Goole AFC and Hemsworth MWFC, where he helped form a successful U23s team and develop new community facilities.

Speaking to the Blues' official website, Norman said: “It is a real honour to have this opportunity, to be Chair at such a famous, and well supported, football club, a true community club.

"There are already some really fantastic people at the club. With people like Phil, Penny and many other volunteers, working so passionately, to develop the club both on and off the pitch. And I am really looking forward to working with them all.

"After a few challenging seasons, my first goal will be to help Wayne, Chick and Rudi provide some stability on the pitch and then start competing to win back our place in the NPL.

"We are already looking at developing an U23s team for this season, which will provide a further pathway for all our academy players. This will give even more young people from our community, the opportunity to play top level football at their local semi pro club. We will also look to develop a women’s team to become part of the Frickley family.

"Off the pitch, I will endeavour to help the Board deliver some long term financial stability. We will look to achieve this by creating new sponsorship and other income opportunities.