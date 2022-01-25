Fryston AFC are edged out by big rivals Shepherds Arms in five-goal cup tie

Wakefield Sunday League big guns Shepherd Arms and Fryston AFC met in a Landlord Cup tie.

The match set off at a frantic pace with both sides trying to gain the upper hand with tackles flying in from all angles and it came as no surprise to see the first player in the game, Michael McNamara, to receive a yellow card after only 10 minutes.

Equally both sides also had half chances to open the scoring but both failed to find the net with James Dyson for Fryston seeing his header easily saved by the home side's keeper.

Shepherds were pushing for the opener, however Jamie Simpson was covering well at the back.

Sheps with their tails up were again thwarted when their attacker raced in on goal, but keeper Charlie Jones made a great save to push the ball wide for a corner.

The ball from the corner was cleared, but Fryston lost possession in midfield, leading to Tom Brook opening the scoring for the hosts.

One nearly became two when a Sheps player out wide had a cross-cum-shot saved again by Jones. Another corner was the result and from it the home team sent a header crashing against the crossbar.

Fryston then had their best chance of the half when a cross from the left evaded everyone, including Spencer Bond who lunged for the ball at the back post but could not connect with the ball.

Nathan Perks was next to try his luck when his elusive run saw him approach on goal, but his shot was well saved.

The final effort of the half went to Fryston as Perks’ header was saved on the line by the home keeper and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Fryston brought on all five of their substitutes for the start of the second half and started very much on the front foot. However, it was their opponents scoring again as Jake Irvine outpaced defenders to stroke the ball home.

Any thoughts that this would put a dampener on the away side's morale was not forthcoming. A long ball forward fell to the feet of Josh Blackmore and his clinical finish silenced the home side's supporters with the game well and truly back on.

Time after time Fryston looked like they were about to draw level, but lucky blocks or the ball narrowly going wide made it look like it was going to be one of those days as somehow the ball would not cross the goalline.

The turning point of the game came when a penalty was awarded against Fryston as their players screamed for an offside and foul as a Sheps player was brought down in the area by Jones. The resulting penalty was dispatched and it was 3-1.

It was Fryston's turn to be awarded a penalty next and up stepped Perks to coolly slot the ball home.

However, try as they might an equaliser just would not come and the full-time whistle went with the score remaining at 3.2.

This was a good performance by Fryston who will feel unlucky with this defeat but will have the chance to make amends with the two teams set to lock horns in two league games and potentially 2 more cup games.

The Referee Castle Commercial Cleaning Services man of the match went to Charlie Jones. Shepherds' choice was also Charlie Jones.

Supporters Inhouse Property Lettings man of the match: 1 Josh Blackmore, 2 Charlie Jones, 3 Jamie Simpson.