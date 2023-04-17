News you can trust since 1852
Fryston AFC lift Premiership Cup in thrilling final against Nostell MW

Two goals from Stephen Campbell and one by substitute Spencer Bond saw Fryston AFC lift the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership One Cup with a 3-1 win over Nostell MW Sunday in a game full of drama.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read

Fryston took the lead in the second minute after Liam Cooper broke away on the right flank before forcing an excellent save form Nostell goalkeeper George Bason who tipped the ball over at the expense of a corner which then evaded everyone and ended in the net to give Campbell his first goal.

Jamie Rollinson almost doubled the lead when he headed narrowly wide from a Campbell free-kick. At the other end, Rollinson came to the rescue with a goal-line clearance from Dillon Connolly’s goal bound effort.

Nostell almost equalised, but saw Ben McAdam’s teasing cross headed narrowly over by the energetic Lewis Hughes.

The jubilant Fryston AFC team celebrated trophy success when they beat Nostell MW 3-1 in the Wakefield Sunday League's Premiership One Cup final.The jubilant Fryston AFC team celebrated trophy success when they beat Nostell MW 3-1 in the Wakefield Sunday League's Premiership One Cup final.
Fryston looked dangerous on the counter and James Dyson rattled the the post. From the rebound James Lister was unable to put the ball into an unguarded goal as he drilling his shot onto the crossbar.

Nostell had two penalty appeals waved away before Fryston made it 2-0 as a long punt forward by goalkeeper Charlie Jones forced a poor headed clearance which fell in the path of Campbell who hit a powerful effort from more than 20 yards out into the net.

Fryston were forced to defend in numbers in the second half with Nostell dominating possession and creating gilt-edged chances.

Goal scorers and man of the match for Fryston AFC in the Premiership Cup final (from left) Stephen Campbell, Jamie Simpson and Spencer Bond.Goal scorers and man of the match for Fryston AFC in the Premiership Cup final (from left) Stephen Campbell, Jamie Simpson and Spencer Bond.
Substitute Gervas Chipasha hit a superb 30-yard piledriver that was only kept out of the net by a full-length dive and save by keeper Jones.

In the 65th minute, the elegant play of Josh Craig saw his perfectly weighted cross find Hughes, but he sent a header over from close range.

Another golden opportunity was wasted when substitute Kyle Makay’s cross led to Dillon Connolly steering his effort wide.

But substitute Cory Woodward did gave Nostell a lifeline with an excellent close-range goal to make it 2-1 with 10 minutes to go.

Fryston AFC players celebrating scoring one of their three goals against Nostell MW in their cup final. Picture: Angie BreenFryston AFC players celebrating scoring one of their three goals against Nostell MW in their cup final. Picture: Angie Breen
Fryston were then pinned in their own half for a sustained period with long clearances coming back time and time again.

However, in the third minute of added time, a long clearance towards the centre touch line saw the Nostell keeper’s attempted pass blocked by Fryston substitute Bond who pounced on the loose ball to run on and roll it into the unguarded goal to clinch victory for his side.

Fryston had their first silverware of the season and now look to add more with the Premiership One league title their next target. They are top and seven points clear of Chequerfield, who have three games in hand.

​The match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.

Man of the match, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), went to Fryston AFC captain Jamie Simpson.

The President's Cup final takes place this Sunday at the Crofton Community Centre (home of Nostell MW) with Angel Inn taking on the winners of the semi-final between Alverthorpe Athletic and Dale Club, which is being played tonight. Kick-off for the final is 10.30am.

