Table-topping Kellingley Welfare AFC under 15 girls sealed their championship-winning status with a 6-0 victory away at rivals Shadwell United.

The result means the Knottingley-based team will be crowned champions as they bid to finish the league campaign unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only two games to go, the team has acquired 42 league points from 16 games and scored 54 goals, which is opposed to only 17 conceded, giving the team a goal difference of 37.

Kellingley Welfare AFC'S title-winning U15s girls team. Picture, from top left; Crystal Cackett, Marlie Wilson, Miley Stephen, Eva Booth, Daisy Booth„ Charlotte Conroy, Abigail Mitchell, Ellie Grice, Kacey Ellis, Lucia Weayer, Lilly Hodson From Bottom Left; Macie Temple, Chloe Smith, Aimee Fox, Evie Berry, Emma Denton, Ava Dunn

Paul Mitchell, Junior Club Chairman, said: “The girls’ success this season has come as a result of the combined efforts of all concerned.

“Firstly from the coaches, Kevin Gill, Mathew Stephen and Luke Cackett who have all created a very positive environment when coaching the players, providing the girls with a high standard of football training and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has resulted in an absolutely brilliant season for the girls who have all grown in stature with every kick of the ball; their team work, commitment, drive and determination throughout the season has been first class."

The goal for the local girls team is now for them to complete the season unbeaten.

“Winning the league championship is a just reward for all their efforts and will see the team promoted to the U16s WRGFL, 2nd Division next season" Paul added.

“The club, parents, family, carers and all their supporters are so proud of the team’s brilliant achievement this year. Well done girls!”

Advertisement Hide Ad