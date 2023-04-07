Girls are just champion! Table-topping Kellingley football club's under 15s win title with 6-0 victory
Youngsters in a girls’ under 15s football team are feeling just champion after scooping a league title with two games to go.
Table-topping Kellingley Welfare AFC under 15 girls sealed their championship-winning status with a 6-0 victory away at rivals Shadwell United.
The result means the Knottingley-based team will be crowned champions as they bid to finish the league campaign unbeaten.
With only two games to go, the team has acquired 42 league points from 16 games and scored 54 goals, which is opposed to only 17 conceded, giving the team a goal difference of 37.
Paul Mitchell, Junior Club Chairman, said: “The girls’ success this season has come as a result of the combined efforts of all concerned.
“Firstly from the coaches, Kevin Gill, Mathew Stephen and Luke Cackett who have all created a very positive environment when coaching the players, providing the girls with a high standard of football training and development.
“This has resulted in an absolutely brilliant season for the girls who have all grown in stature with every kick of the ball; their team work, commitment, drive and determination throughout the season has been first class."
The goal for the local girls team is now for them to complete the season unbeaten.
“Winning the league championship is a just reward for all their efforts and will see the team promoted to the U16s WRGFL, 2nd Division next season" Paul added.
“The club, parents, family, carers and all their supporters are so proud of the team’s brilliant achievement this year. Well done girls!”