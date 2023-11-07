Glasshoughton Welfare searching for new manager after Lee Vigars ends seven-year spell in charge

​Glasshoughton Welfare have begun the search for a new manager after Lee Vigars resigned last week.

​The club’s committee are inviting applications for the vacant post of first team manager at the Toolstation NCEL Division One club.

It follows the departure of Vigars who has stepped down, bringing to an end a seven-year spell in charge.

Welfare are welcoming applications via the club’s email address, [email protected], with the closing date of Monday, November 13, at 5pm.

Lee Vigars has resigned as manager of Glasshoughton Welfare.

Interested parties are asked to include a copy of their up-to-date CV with their application.

In a statement published by the club on social media, Vigars said: “It's with an extremely heavy heart that after seven years and being one of the longest serving managers in the NCEL, I have decided to move on from Glasshoughton.

"As most will know it's not the easiest gig for many reasons, but I'm so very proud of what myself and Darren (Holmes) achieved initially and then continued with Iso (Budimir).

"Against all odds, not only have we survived in the NCEL but reached a League Cup semi-final and the play-offs a few years ago – massively punching above our weight for a club that needs to rebuild its squad every year.

"2022/23 was by far the hardest season I've ever had as a manager but, in the end, a great last two months meant we pulled away from trouble and finished joint 14th when bookies had stopped taking bets on us to be relegated at the end of January.

"Thanks to all the players over the seven years (of which there are hundreds) and a special mention to the loyal players who have been with me for the last four or five years or longer.

"Loyalty is such a rare thing these days in football and more so at this level – so to those lads (you know who you are) I really appreciate and respect you for everything you gave me. It won't be forgotten.

"A big thank you to the other managers in the league I've worked closely with and who have helped with transfers and loans when needed, as well as the three professional academies who I work closely with and have always helped me when I've needed to bring in new players, especially in the last two years.

"To the supporters who always had my back, even through the hardest of times, I thank you and hope to keep in touch with you all.

"Finally, thanks to (chairman) Jon (Miles) and the committee for giving me the opportunity to manage the club all those years ago.

"We've had our ups and downs and it's been one hell of a roller-coaster but it's now time to look for opportunities elsewhere.

"I've worked so hard for this club over the last seven years both on and off the pitch and wish the club nothing but success going forward but I just feel it's time to seek pastures new."

Welfare’s statement on Vigars’ resignation said: "It is with regret that we have accepted the resignation of team manager Lee Vigars.