Glasshoughton Welfare's great escape is pulled off as rivals Yorkshire Amateur lose last game

While Welfare did all they could with three wins and a draw in their four matches they knew that if the Ammas got a point from their last game they would finish above them.

But a 5-1 defeat to Shirebrook Town meant the Leeds side ended behind Glasshoughton on goal difference with both teams collecting 35 points from their 44 fixtures.

