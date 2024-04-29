Glasshoughton Welfare's great escape is pulled off as rivals Yorkshire Amateur lose last game
and live on Freeview channel 276
While Welfare did all they could with three wins and a draw in their four matches they knew that if the Ammas got a point from their last game they would finish above them.
But a 5-1 defeat to Shirebrook Town meant the Leeds side ended behind Glasshoughton on goal difference with both teams collecting 35 points from their 44 fixtures.
It looked unlikely that Welfare would avoid the drop when they went into their last four matches on a run of 15 successive defeats, but a 3-2 win over Ollerton Town gave them hope then they drew 0-0 with Brigg Town and beat Harrogate Railway Athletic 1-0 and Armthorpe Welfare 2-1 to pull off an amazing escape.