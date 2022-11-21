First half goals from Danny Burns, Danny South and Derry Robson put United in control by half-time and Nathan Curtis put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal late on to give Black his second league victory since he took over from Jas Colliver.

Ossett are still unbeaten in five league matches since Black came in and the result lifted them up to ninth in the table with a chance to climb even higher when they travel to play Sheffield tomorrow night (Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm).

"We started on the front foot and just dominated from start to finish,” said manager Black.

Nathan Curtis scored Ossett United's fourth goal in their impressive win at Grantham Town.

"There were some fantastic performances individually and I thought as a team and as a collective it was by far the best performance since we came in.

"They’ve set some standards that we’ve thrown the gauntlet down that they have got to stick to now.

"We could have had more goals and we dominated in the important aspects of the game.”

Black believes the win can only help the side take confidence into their trip to Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven’t lost a league game yet since we’ve been here, we’ve taken nine from 15 and if you continue at that point ratio then you are not going to be far off the play-offs.

"We’ve got to keep building, but after a performance like that if the players can’t be confident then they never will be.”

Black was also delighted with the fans backing at the game as they travelled in good numbers to Grantham.

He added: “It’s a special place, it’s got a special fan base and one thing they are is very passionate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They travel in numbers and the lads appreciate that.

"We’re in it together, good times, bad times, win, lose, draw, we have to back each other.

"On days like this where they outsing the home fans it’s brilliant. We hear it, the players hear it and it rubs off on them. That can only be a positive and long may that continue.