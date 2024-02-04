Grassroots Sports: Wakefield clubs receive share of £93m Government funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The district has benefitted in particular, with 11 grassroots clubs receiving funding to help towards the cost of new facilities including goalposts and storage.

It forms part of the government’s goal to get 3.5 million more children and adults active by 2030.

The Sports Minister, Stuart Andrew, said: “The benefits of staying fit and healthy are clear to see.

One of the teams at Wakefield Jets JFC. The club is one of 11 in Wakefield to benefit from the government funding for the purchase of new goalposts.

“As a Yorkshire MP, I have seen first hand how vital it is that people in this region have access to high quality sports facilities.

“That’s why we’re investing almost £3 million through the Football Foundation in this region.”

Robert Sullivan, CEO at Football Foundation, said: “This year, the Football Foundation will provide more great places to play than ever before.

“Thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and Government we will deliver better pitches ensuring healthier lives and stronger communities.”

Wakefield Jets JFC has received £239 for new goalposts.

Andrew Kitching, of Wakefield Jets JFC, said: “The football foundation have been excellent and we really appreciate the help they give us and other local teams”.

South Elmsall Community Facilities received £3,250 for new goalposts. Coun Stephen Tully said the money has allowed the site to purchase new goalposts that can be wheeled on and off the pitch.

Coun Stephen Tulley said: “We welcome the grant. Times are very difficult, and if it keeps our kids off the streets it’s all positive”.

Wakefield Athletic JFC is a newly formed club which has also benefitted from the Football Foundation’s grants process.

Vice Chair Richard Mills said when the club first started he bought their goalposts himself. As the club took off and became accredited, it needed more goalposts after quickly gaining members.

Richard said: “We ended up with over 100 players within 2 seasons. We came across the Football Foundation.