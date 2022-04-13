Hat trick of titles for King's School footballers

A team of year 11 footballers at The King’s School  in Pontefract has taken three top titles in an unbeaten season.

By Julie Marshall
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:33 pm
King's School year 11 football team

They were crowned as Year 11 Wakefield League Winners, Year 11 Wakefield League Cup Winners and Year 11 Wakefield Cup Winners.

The team was made up of, Leyton Spencer, Joe Royle, Dom Brian, Jacob Bacon, Adam Barnes, Frayza Benton, Joel Learmouth, Harry Charlotte, Alfie Charlotte, Toby Copley, Riley Bennett, Logan Kotchie and Mason Byford, three of which are in Year 10.

Craig Fawcett, curriculum leader of physical education at the school, said: “ Well done to all of the students who have played exceptionally well.

"The King’s School is so proud of you, you did a great job of representing us.”

