Hemsworth MW facing up to life outside NCE League after appeal against relegation fails

The club had pinned their hopes of survival in the league on an appeal after being informed that they would be relegated from the NCE because of a ground grading issue.

A statement issued by the NCE League read: “The Toolstation NCEL has released the following statement following the appeal hearing at the FA by Hemsworth Miners Welfare regarding their demotion from the competition.

"The NCEL can confirm that Hemsworth Miners Welfare's appeal against the decision made by the FA Leagues Committee to place them in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League for season 2023/24 has today been unanimously dismissed on all grounds.

Adam Wilson in action for Hemsworth MW against Emley last season. Picture: Mark Parsons

"The original decision therefore stands."

The FA and NCE League originally said that Wells would have to play their football in the lower Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League next season because of “ground grading issues”, but the club appealed the decision and put out their own long statement explaining how the issue had come about.

They received support from local MP Jon Trickett, Wakefield Council and the Football Foundation, but to no avail.

Responding to the decision on Twitter, the club said: “So our stint in the NCEL comes to a somewhat disappointing end. We’ve had some great moments over the last 15 years and memories that will stick with us for a long time.

"To everyone involved in the journey we’d like to say a huge thank you.

"We have lost our appeal against the sanctions placed upon us by the FA and will play at Step 7 next season.

"We’d to say a massive thank you to Billy, Shaun & Jamie for all their efforts on fighting the decision over the past year and half!”