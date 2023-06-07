News you can trust since 1852
Hemsworth MW in danger of being thrown out of Northern Counties East League

Hemsworth MW are pressing ahead with pre-season match plans despite a threat hanging over them that they could be booted out of the Northern Counties East League.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The long standing NCEL team finished only just behind the play-off places when eighth in the Premier Division last season, but a ground issue that has emerged threatens their place in the league for the 2023-24 season.

The club faces the prospect of being not only relegated a division, but also being placed in step seven, probably in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League, with no chance of promotion above that level unless improvements are made.

No decision has been yet on Hemsworth’s future with talks ongoing with the league and the FA, but the NCEL has confirmed that their place in the Premier for next season is subject to terms being met by the club with regards to ground issues.

Hemsworth MW in action last season against Frickley Athletic. Picture: Scott MerryleesHemsworth MW in action last season against Frickley Athletic. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Hemsworth MW in action last season against Frickley Athletic. Picture: Scott Merrylees
The problem appears to be that the pitch at the Just Football MDC Sports Stadium has been found out to be too short and against FA regulations and lengthening it is proving difficult.

A final decision is expected soon on whether the club’s status can be confirmed, but the uncertainty has led to a number of players seeking to play elsewhere next season and making preparations understandably difficult for Welfare.

They have announced several pre-season matches, however, with home matches planned for July against Clipstone (8th, kick-off 3pm); Swallownest (11th, 7.30pm); Beeston St Anthony (15th, 3pm); Ossett United (18th, 7.30pm); and Horbury Town (22nd, 3pm).

