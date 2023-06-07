Hemsworth MW in danger of being thrown out of Northern Counties East League

The long standing NCEL team finished only just behind the play-off places when eighth in the Premier Division last season, but a ground issue that has emerged threatens their place in the league for the 2023-24 season.

The club faces the prospect of being not only relegated a division, but also being placed in step seven, probably in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League, with no chance of promotion above that level unless improvements are made.

No decision has been yet on Hemsworth’s future with talks ongoing with the league and the FA, but the NCEL has confirmed that their place in the Premier for next season is subject to terms being met by the club with regards to ground issues.

Hemsworth MW in action last season against Frickley Athletic. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The problem appears to be that the pitch at the Just Football MDC Sports Stadium has been found out to be too short and against FA regulations and lengthening it is proving difficult.

A final decision is expected soon on whether the club’s status can be confirmed, but the uncertainty has led to a number of players seeking to play elsewhere next season and making preparations understandably difficult for Welfare.