Hemsworth MW lose out to Junk Old Boys in Wakefield Sunday League cup final

The match was a frantic affair from the outset and physical with both sides reduced to 10 men late in the game.

Junk posted an early warning when James Jennings’ surging run and cross from the left saw James Manning fail to cash in at the far post before striker Tom Radley forced a point-blank save from Hemsworth MW goalkeeper Perry Walker.

Hemsworth defender Karl Roberts, formerly on Barnsley's books, cleared a shot off his line and also made a last ditch lunging tackle to deny Jack Hepworth.

Goal scorers Tom Radley, Will Moreno, captain Tom Barber and man of the match George Whittaker have winning smiles after Old Junk Boys' 2-1 win over Hemsworth MW in the Premiership Two League Cup final.

The second half was more open with end to end attacking play and in the 68th minute a short corner by Joe Webster found Connor Chadwick whose looping cross at the far post was tipped over by Junk keeper Luke Jagger.

Hemsworth did break the deadlock five minutes later when a teasing free-kick by the dynamic Chadwick caused confusion in the area and led to substitute Andrew Davis steering his header over the line from close range.

Their lead lasted just three minutes as George Whittaker won a header and the ball fell into the path of striker Thomas Radley who slotted home from close range.

In a dramatic last 10 minutes Hemsworth striker Will Kemp was put through and was able to shrug off recovering defender Harrison Watson only to miss the target from short range with the goal at his mercy.

Man of the match George Whittaker and captain Tom Barber celebrate with their Junk Old Boys teammates after their League Cup success against Hemsworth MW.

Kemp was then sent-off soon after and was followed by Junk substitute Tom Barber who also received his marching orders.

With extra-time looming, however, Junk mustered one last attack and won a free-kick on the right. A melee in the box then saw the loose ball fall to substitute Moreno who poked home the winning strike much to his side’s jubilation and their opponents’ stunned disbelief.

Man of the match, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), went to Junk Old Boys’ George Whittaker.