News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout
25 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
1 hour ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
1 hour ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
1 hour ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
2 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear

Hemsworth MW lose out to Junk Old Boys in Wakefield Sunday League cup final

A last-gasp winning goal from substitute Will Moreno saw Kirkburton-based outfit Junk Old Boys FC lift the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership Two Cup as they overcame Hemsworth MW Sunday in front of a large crowd at Crofton Community Centre.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

The match was a frantic affair from the outset and physical with both sides reduced to 10 men late in the game.

Junk posted an early warning when James Jennings’ surging run and cross from the left saw James Manning fail to cash in at the far post before striker Tom Radley forced a point-blank save from Hemsworth MW goalkeeper Perry Walker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hemsworth defender Karl Roberts, formerly on Barnsley's books, cleared a shot off his line and also made a last ditch lunging tackle to deny Jack Hepworth.

Goal scorers Tom Radley, Will Moreno, captain Tom Barber and man of the match George Whittaker have winning smiles after Old Junk Boys' 2-1 win over Hemsworth MW in the Premiership Two League Cup final.
Goal scorers Tom Radley, Will Moreno, captain Tom Barber and man of the match George Whittaker have winning smiles after Old Junk Boys' 2-1 win over Hemsworth MW in the Premiership Two League Cup final.
Goal scorers Tom Radley, Will Moreno, captain Tom Barber and man of the match George Whittaker have winning smiles after Old Junk Boys' 2-1 win over Hemsworth MW in the Premiership Two League Cup final.
Most Popular

The second half was more open with end to end attacking play and in the 68th minute a short corner by Joe Webster found Connor Chadwick whose looping cross at the far post was tipped over by Junk keeper Luke Jagger.

Hemsworth did break the deadlock five minutes later when a teasing free-kick by the dynamic Chadwick caused confusion in the area and led to substitute Andrew Davis steering his header over the line from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their lead lasted just three minutes as George Whittaker won a header and the ball fell into the path of striker Thomas Radley who slotted home from close range.

In a dramatic last 10 minutes Hemsworth striker Will Kemp was put through and was able to shrug off recovering defender Harrison Watson only to miss the target from short range with the goal at his mercy.

Man of the match George Whittaker and captain Tom Barber celebrate with their Junk Old Boys teammates after their League Cup success against Hemsworth MW.
Man of the match George Whittaker and captain Tom Barber celebrate with their Junk Old Boys teammates after their League Cup success against Hemsworth MW.
Man of the match George Whittaker and captain Tom Barber celebrate with their Junk Old Boys teammates after their League Cup success against Hemsworth MW.

Kemp was then sent-off soon after and was followed by Junk substitute Tom Barber who also received his marching orders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With extra-time looming, however, Junk mustered one last attack and won a free-kick on the right. A melee in the box then saw the loose ball fall to substitute Moreno who poked home the winning strike much to his side’s jubilation and their opponents’ stunned disbelief.

Man of the match, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), went to Junk Old Boys’ George Whittaker.

The match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.

Read More
Alverthorpe Athletic beat Wakefield Athletic in Sunday League cup final
Sunday LeagueWakefield