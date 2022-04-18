Hemsworth MW part company with manager Shane Kelsey despite their great escape

Shane Kelsey has left his job as Hemsworth MW manager despite keeping the team in the top flight of the Toolstation NCE League.

Wells pulled off their great escape, winning their last four matches to avoid relegation from the Toolstation NCE Premier Division on goal difference.

But the man who guided them to their objective has now gone with his departure confirmed in a statement released by the club.

It read: “We are saddened to announce we have had to make the difficult decision of parting company with manager Shane Kelsey.

“Kels guided us to safety during his tenure in charge but we felt he wasn’t the right man to take the club forward and kick on next year.

“We wish Shane all best for the future and thank him for his efforts whilst manager. You will always be a legend here.”

Kelsey took over the manager’s job after the team made a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season, failing to win any of their first seven matches. Although results improved they remained in and around the relegation zone for the rest of the campaign and it needed an amazing finish for them to stay up.

“Although I’m extremely disappointed in the decision, I fully respect the decision taken and leave with no animosity or ill feelings towards the club or any individuals,” said Kelsey.

“I’m extremely proud of what we managed to achieve given the well-documented circumstances.

“The objective given when I walked through the door was simple - retain divisional status. Not only did we do that but I think we far exceeded expectations.

“The whole atmosphere around the place was flat and deflated and a far cry from the Hemsworth I left as a player.

“Slowly but surely we reconnected the team with those off-the-field, culminating in a special atmosphere, the Wells of old, in the last month or so of the season and reinstated an identity that the local community can relate to."

Kelsey added: “The club will always hold fond memories for me and more importantly all involved made my family feel comfortable and happy when around the place.

“There are so many people I would like to thank for their efforts and loyalty during my time.

“I leave behind a team of individuals who have the club’s best interest at heart and showed those that ridiculed us on social media and at games, what a good squad they are.

“Those lads deserve immense credit and should be proud of the way they finished the league season.

“They should move forward with chests out with the confidence needed to make a good career for themselves.