Hemsworth MW turn to former Glasshoughton Welfare boss Lee Vigars as new manager

​Former Glasshoughton Welfare FC manager Lee Vigars has taken over the first team management role at Hemsworth MW.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Vigars brings a wealth of experience to the job after spending seven years in charge as joint manager then sole boss at Glasshoughton, doing a fine job in difficult circumstances in keeping the team in the NCE League.

Despite having to virtually ut a new side together every year he helped Welfare to a League Cup semi-finals and a play-off place and oversaw a remarkable turnaround in form in the 2022-23 season that saw the team climb off the foot of the table in January to comfortably stay up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has now taken on a new challenge at a club controversially thrown out of the NCE League, despite being in the Premier Division and often in the top six, because of a ground issue.

Lee Vigars has taken on a big task or reviving Hemsworth MW's fortunes as their new manager.

They have ambitions of restoring their place at this level, but have not found the transition to the lower County Senior League easy after losing many of their players and currently sit third from bottom with just seven points from their first 12 matches.

Vigars is facing another fight, but is relishing the challenge ahead.

He has been joined by his former assistant at Glasshoughton, Iso Budimir, and Mike Carmody in his management team and is already on with the task of boosting the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Semley and Matt Cunliffe, who did well for Vigars at his former club, are the first two new signings.