Hemsworth MW turn to former Glasshoughton Welfare boss Lee Vigars as new manager
Vigars brings a wealth of experience to the job after spending seven years in charge as joint manager then sole boss at Glasshoughton, doing a fine job in difficult circumstances in keeping the team in the NCE League.
Despite having to virtually ut a new side together every year he helped Welfare to a League Cup semi-finals and a play-off place and oversaw a remarkable turnaround in form in the 2022-23 season that saw the team climb off the foot of the table in January to comfortably stay up.
He has now taken on a new challenge at a club controversially thrown out of the NCE League, despite being in the Premier Division and often in the top six, because of a ground issue.
They have ambitions of restoring their place at this level, but have not found the transition to the lower County Senior League easy after losing many of their players and currently sit third from bottom with just seven points from their first 12 matches.
Vigars is facing another fight, but is relishing the challenge ahead.
He has been joined by his former assistant at Glasshoughton, Iso Budimir, and Mike Carmody in his management team and is already on with the task of boosting the squad.
Matt Semley and Matt Cunliffe, who did well for Vigars at his former club, are the first two new signings.
"Two great players with bags of experience at NCE League level. Really pleased to get them both on board,” said Vigars.