Holmes earns second cap for USA in defeat to Venezuela

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes bagged his second cap for the United States of America, who lost 3-0 to Venezuela in their final warm-up match before the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Holmes, 24, who was born in Columbus, Georgia, before moving to Wakefield as a youngster, was introduced from the bench on the hour mark in Sunday's game in Cincinnati but his USMNT team were already 3-0 down having been hit by Salomon Rondon's brace and Jefferson Savarino's strike before half-time.

It was a disappointing result for Gregg Berhalter's team but former Huddersfield Town and Scunthorpe United player Holmes produced an impressive debut display in last week's 1-0 loss to Jamaica and he will now hope to help the USA to better fortunes when they kick-off their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign, against Guyana, next week.

Holmes impresses on USA debut against Jamaica