The official final day of the season brought a big twist at the finish as Horbury and Retford were battling out for the last play-off spot – with Wakefield AFC, Rossington Main and Harrogate Railway Athletic already confirmed to be extending their campaigns.

Retford held the advantage going into the last matches as they were two points above Town, but they were up against title winners Campion and with an inferior goal difference knew they had to win to guarantee their play-offs place.

In the event they put up a battling display, but lost out 4-3 to the champs despite equalising three times.

Joe Penn played his part as Horbury Town clinched a promotion play-offs spot.

Horbury knew what their task was – they had to win at Beverley Town otherwise their promotion dream was over and they made the start they were looking for with a Lawrence Heward own goal putting them ahead after just four minutes.

It was to get briefly nervy as they were quickly pegged back by Scott Phillips’ goal. But Luke Playford soon restored their lead in a breathtaking start before Jak Kelly secured a 3-1 win early in the second half to secure a top six finish in Town’s first season at this level.

Horbury will now go to either Harrogate Railway Athletic or Rossington Main for their play-off semi-final this Saturday. They will be away to whoever finishes in second with Harrogate having to beat Campion in their last match to clinch the runners-up place.