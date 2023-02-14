Horbury Town earn bragging rights with big finish in local derby with Nostell MW

​Back to back 2-0 losses were followed by a 4-2 home defeat to Rossington Main last Wednesday when James Cusworth and Eoin Schofield netted in vain.

That saw Horbury slide down to sixth place, but they bounced back and went back up a place after producing a strong finish to beat Nostell.

Cusworth was on target again after 39 minutes to open the scoring from the penalty spot, but Harvey Booth finished off a smart break to equalise just before half-time to send the teams in level at the break.

Sam Kyeremeh netted twice for Horbury Town against Nostell MW. Picture Scott Merrylees

Welfare came close to taking the lead with two efforts that were cleared off the line before Cusworth added his second just after the hour mark with a free-kick that went through the defensive wall and proved too hot to handle for the Nostell keeper.

The result remained in the balance until Sam Kyeremeh made it 3-1 13 minutes from time then notched his second in the third minute of added time.

The teams had drawn at Nostell’s ground back in October so the bragging rights between them have gone to Horbury for this season.

Town are away to 13th-placed Dronfield Town this Saturday.