Ify Ofoegbu scored the winner for Ossett United, whose players earned praise from joint manager Mark Ward for their performance against Worksop Town.

Ify Ofoegbu’s 14th minute goal proved decisive as eighth-placed Ossett beat the team directly above them and severely dented their play-offs hopes.

A solid defensive display was at the heart of the win and it was a good response after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Bridlington Town the previous week.

“We competed all round the pitch, we gave as good as we got, if not better a lot of the times,” said Ward.

“We frustrated them, we didn’t give them time on the ball and we looked threatening going forward.

“They’ve hit the bar and the post at the end and people say you’re lucky, but I think when you work hard you get your just rewards. When you don’t they probably go in.

“We knew they were a big physical side and we needed a bit more bite to us. We looked solid, we looked rugged, we looked resilient so we’re very pleased.”

Ward wants the team to produce a similar effort when they now travel to play Hebburn Town this Saturday with United’s form so poor in recent away games.

He continued: “It’s like chalk and cheese. It’s pleasing, but frustrating at the same time that we can’t take this performance away from home and that’s what we’re working hard to do.”

With just three matches remaining now in the current campaign thoughts are turning towards next season with plans being put in place to make sure Ossett are as competitive as possible.

“Other clubs are putting players out there and settling down and getting players signed up. We’re not far behind, we’ve got an idea of what we want to do and where we want to go.

“We’re sitting down with the club week and thrashing a few things out.

“Our focus is about seeing the season out and we’ll do the other bits of work, the business when we can.”