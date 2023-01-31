IMAGE GALLERY: Pontefract Collieries in action against runaway leaders Worksop Town

Pontefract Collieries produced a battling display, but were edged out 2-0 by runaway Pitching In NPL East leaders Worksop Town at The Hunters Stadium.

After a goalless first half when Colls had given as good as they got it was the visitors who opened the scoring with Josh Wilde’s long range effort.

Ponte remained in the contest until late on when they had goalkeeper Kyle Trenerry sent-off for bringing down a Town striker outside his area and a minute later their stand-in keeper was beaten by a strike from former Colls forward Vaughan Redford.

A trip to Shildon is next up for Colls on Saturday before a home game against Dunston UTS next Tuesday.

Photographer Scott Merrylees was at Pontefract for their game with the leaders and here’s a look at his images from the day:

