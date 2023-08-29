IN PICTURES: 12 images from Frickley Athletic's FA Vase tie against Barnton
Frickley Athletic were in action in the FA Vase competition when they took on Barnton at their Westfield Lane ground – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
The Blues were unable to keep their recent winning run going, however, as they lost 2-1, but they were ahead going into the 90th minute and could count themselves unlucky to be heading out of the competition.
Keegan Townrow had opened the scoring for Frickley in the 33rd minute.
Here’s Scott’s images from the game:
