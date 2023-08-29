News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Frickley Athletic skipper Richard Collier on the ball in the FA Vase first qualifying round tie against Barnton. Photo by Scott MerryleesFrickley Athletic skipper Richard Collier on the ball in the FA Vase first qualifying round tie against Barnton. Photo by Scott Merrylees
Frickley Athletic skipper Richard Collier on the ball in the FA Vase first qualifying round tie against Barnton. Photo by Scott Merrylees

IN PICTURES: 12 images from Frickley Athletic's FA Vase tie against Barnton

Frickley Athletic were in action in the FA Vase competition when they took on Barnton at their Westfield Lane ground – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 29th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

The Blues were unable to keep their recent winning run going, however, as they lost 2-1, but they were ahead going into the 90th minute and could count themselves unlucky to be heading out of the competition.

Keegan Townrow had opened the scoring for Frickley in the 33rd minute.

Here’s Scott’s images from the game:

Michael Jones finds his way blocked.

1. Frickley Athletic v Barnton

Michael Jones finds his way blocked. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Midfield battle.

2. Frickley Athletic v Barnton

Midfield battle. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Keegan Townrow looks to win this aerial battle.

3. Frickley Athletic v Barnton

Keegan Townrow looks to win this aerial battle. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Jake Hemingway looks to get on the ball for Frickley.

4. Frickley Athletic v Barnton

Jake Hemingway looks to get on the ball for Frickley. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BluesFA VaseFrickley Athletic
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us