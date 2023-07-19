News you can trust since 1852
Former Leeds United manager and player Simon Grayson on the ball for Team Speed in the Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match. (Photo by John Victor)Former Leeds United manager and player Simon Grayson on the ball for Team Speed in the Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match. (Photo by John Victor)
Former Leeds United manager and player Simon Grayson on the ball for Team Speed in the Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match. (Photo by John Victor)

IN PICTURES: 16 images from charity game in memory of Leeds United fan Elliot James Bransby at Hemsworth MW

Hemsworth MW’s Just Football MDC stadium staged a special charity football match in memory of Elliot James Bransby – and photographer John Victor was there to capture some images from the day.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Leeds United legends were present for the game played to honour avid Whites fan Elliot who died aged just 30.

After his death in 2019 his dad, David Bransby, wanted to put something together that would honour him and two other footballers that have died – Daniel Yorath and Gary Speed – while raising money for charity.

The Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match saw Team Yorath take on Team Speed with the sides managed on the day by Leeds United legends Howard Wilkinson and Terry Yorath – Daniel’s father.

All money raised through tickets for the event will go to men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club and The Disabilities Trust, which has a rehabilitation centre named after Daniel Yorath.

Another former Whites manager, Simon Grayson, who steered the club to promotion from League One, was one of a number of ex-Leeds players to take part in the game along with celebrities, including comedian and huge Leeds United fan Jon Richardson.

Here’s a look at John Victor’s pictures from the game:

Charity footballers line-up for the Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match.

1. Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match

Charity footballers line-up for the Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match. Photo: John Victor

The line-up for the Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match.

2. Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match

The line-up for the Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match. Photo: John Victor

Team Yorath and Team Speed managers Terry Yorath and Howard Wilkinson talk before the game.

3. Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match

Team Yorath and Team Speed managers Terry Yorath and Howard Wilkinson talk before the game. Photo: John Victor

Leeds United's legendary title and promotion-winning manager Howard Wilkinson.

4. Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match

Leeds United's legendary title and promotion-winning manager Howard Wilkinson. Photo: John Victor

