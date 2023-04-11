News you can trust since 1852
Jake Kelly celebrates scoring a goal against Barton Town with teammate Iyrwah Gooden. Picture: Mark ParsonsJake Kelly celebrates scoring a goal against Barton Town with teammate Iyrwah Gooden. Picture: Mark Parsons
Jake Kelly celebrates scoring a goal against Barton Town with teammate Iyrwah Gooden. Picture: Mark Parsons

IN PICTURES: Emley keep play-offs dream alive in final home league game of season

Emley AFC enjoyed a successful final home game of the season when they beat Barton Town 3-0 – and photographer Mark Parsons was at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground to capture the action.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST

The victory kept the Pewits in the hunt for promotion from the Toolstation NCE Premier League and they now need four points from their last two matches to finish as runners-up and go into the end of season play-offs.

Here’s a look at Mark’s images from the last home game:

Emley players celebrate the first goal scored by Paul Walker.

1. Celebration time

Emley players celebrate the first goal scored by Paul Walker. Photo: Mark Parsons

Donae Lawrence strides out to put Emley on the attack.

2. Striding out

Donae Lawrence strides out to put Emley on the attack. Photo: Mark Parsons

Iyrwah Gooden gets a shot in.

3. Shooting chance

Iyrwah Gooden gets a shot in. Photo: Mark Parsons

Alex Metcalfe in the middle of the midfield battle.

4. Midfield battle

Alex Metcalfe in the middle of the midfield battle. Photo: Mark Parsons

