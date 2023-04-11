IN PICTURES: Emley keep play-offs dream alive in final home league game of season
Emley AFC enjoyed a successful final home game of the season when they beat Barton Town 3-0 – and photographer Mark Parsons was at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground to capture the action.
The victory kept the Pewits in the hunt for promotion from the Toolstation NCE Premier League and they now need four points from their last two matches to finish as runners-up and go into the end of season play-offs.
Here’s a look at Mark’s images from the last home game:
