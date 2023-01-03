In a game that was proper end to end stuff, both teams fired blanks in an entertaining first half, but it was a different story in the second period as the Pewits eventually found their clinical touch, writes Martin Eastwood.

Following on from a thrilling 4-4 draw with Penistone Church over Christmas when they came down from four down to earn a point Emley were straight into it with Joe Jagger putting the ball in the net only to be flagged offside.

Iyrwah Gooden found the side netting from a corner a few minutes later and the front three of Jagger, Gooden and James Walshaw were causing no end of problems.

James Walshaw netted twice in Emley's 3-1 victory at Eccleshill United. Picture: Mark Parsons

Jagger was put clean through, but he was denied by the home keeper’s legs, Gooden saw a header saved and Jagger fired over.

Emley keeper Dec Lambton was called into action as he did well to come off his line to smother a well worked attack. He was then relieved to see another shot go well wide.

More good attacks came to nothing for the visitors and they were unlucky when Gooden’s header from a Ross Hardaker cross hit the junction of post and bar.

Alex Metcalfe almost gave Emley the lead right on half-time, but somehow his header was cleared off the line.

Somehow the Pewits had not managed to score in the opening half despite playing some good stuff in demanding conditions.

However, in their first attack of note after the break they finally came up trumps.

Good work in midfield to win the ball led to Sam Pashley’s ball into the area reaching James Walshaw. He still had a lot to do, but managed to make a yard for himself before firing home.

The game then got bogged down a bit as both teams tried to win the midfield battle, Kenny, Metcalfe and Walker all put in great shifts to keep things ticking over while Emley were getting joy down the left with Gooden and Jagger creating space and working hard.

Gooden thought his chance had come when he latched onto a hopeful ball down the channel, but his lob did not have the height to beat the keeper.

Eccleshill were starting to look more dangerous playing towards their clubhouse and they duly found an equaliser not long after the hour when they finally broke the Emley rearguard for Matthew Sykes to slot home from close range.

But it only took a couple of minutes for the Pewits to retake the lead and what a goal it was too. A great run down the right by Sam Pashley in space saw him fizz a superb ball into the path of Walshaw who did not need to break his stride as he slotted home emphatically.

It got even better for the visitors as they netted again with their very next attack. Again, Walshaw wreaked havoc and although his shot was blocked the rebound was stabbed in by Gooden.

Jagger worked hard, but could not add to his 28-goal season tally with his last action seeing him send a shot wide before he went off to applause to be replaced by Junayd Cassius-Gill who made his Emley debut against the team he has just left.

Emley saw the game out well to claim their sixth away win on the spin and move back up to third, but with games in hand on Winterton Rangers in second and North Ferriby at the top.