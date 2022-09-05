Jas Colliver takes sole charge of Ossett United after Mark Ward steps down

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued by the Ingfield club they say they were disappointed to report that Ward had regrettably stepped down from his joint role as manager of the first team.

"Mark believes this is the best decision for the club to progress with one voice and a clearer direction rather than trying to fit two differing styles into one,” the statement continued.

Jas Colliver will continue in his role, however, and will now be sole manager of United’s first team, assisted by goalkeeping coach Gary Middleton.

He is also now actively looking to strengthen his coaching team.

Colliver said: “Wardy and I came as a pair to Ossett United and I am sad to see him step down.

"I’d like to personally thank him for joining me on this exciting journey with Ossett United and I wish him the very best for the future.”

Ossett United chairman James Rogers said: “We’re very sorry to see Wardy go. He brought a lot to the club and both he and Jas have worked hard to strengthen the team over the last nine months.

"We would like to thank Wardy for all that he has done for Ossett United and wish him the best for whatever he does next in football.”