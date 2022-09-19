Joe Jagger is spot on as Emley battle to earn a point at Maltby Main

After respects were paid to Queen Elizabeth II with an impeccable two minute silence, Emley were quick out of the blocks and Alex Metcalfe screwed an early shot wide, writes Martin Eastwood.

But the hosts soon started to work their way into the game and had the better of the first half.

The Emley defence stood firm, though, and keeper Dec Lambton was not called into action all that much.

Joe Jagger was spot on with a penalty for Emley against Maltby Main. Picture: Mark Parsons

Maltby finally tested Lambton on the half-hour, but he was able to gather a shot placed right at him.

With half-time approaching, a good move from the home side created a chance from just inside the area and with the Emley defence scrambling, it was fired over to the relief of the Pewits.

Emley had a free-kick right on half-time, but the keeper did well to punch clear a whipped Scott Smith ball in to safety.

The visitors came out for the second half in determined mood and were straight on the front foot, causing the Maltby defence problems.

Smith was particularly troublesome down the left and his surge into the box led to him being fouled in the area. Joe Jagger blasted the resulting penalty straight down the middle for his 10th goal of the season to put the Pewits ahead.

Emley now had to manage the game and defend well, which they did for the most part.

Maltby tried and failed to breach the visitors defence, Lambton and his defenders watched on as a header was sent over and then an ambitious overhead kick went wide.

Emley then went up the other end, again Smith was upended and a now familiar set piece ensued. The ball was driven in low towards Knowles who left it for Jagger, but he whipped the ball over the bar.

The Pewits thought they had doubled their lead just past the hour. Again Smith was involved, a deep cross was met by the leaping wide man who brought a good save from the Main keeper. From the resulting corner, Smith tried his luck with a curling shot that went over.

Maltby were not done and went close with a free-kick that sailed narrowly over.

More pressure resulted in an equaliser when a ball down the Emley right was not dealt with and a good finish into the corner saw the hosts draw level with less than 10 minutes to play.

Emley tried to win it as great work by Iyrwah Gooden to win the ball back deep inside Main’s half saw him cut back for sub Hayden Webster who shot agonisingly wide.

Another good chance came in stoppage time. Joe Clegg down the right played it onto Lawrence who then found Joe Kenny on the left. He in turn passed to Charlie Smith who played a cracking ball in, but Gooden flashed his header wide.

As the final whistle blew, Emley seemed more than happy with a point, despite conceding late on, Maltby is always a tough place to go to with a sloping, bobbly pitch.