JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Khan goal earns Thornes u9s a deserved share of spoils

Thornes Juniors U9s came from behind as they battled to a draw at home to Upton United.

They initially led early on when a Matty Watson corner ended up in the back of the net. But Upton were not going to roll over and take a beating, they worked hard and scored twice to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Action from Thornes Juniors U9s' game against Upton United U9s. Picture: Mark Parsons

That lead could have been bigger but for the saves of goalkeeper Charlie Johanssen.

Thornes upped their game in the second half. Callum Smith’s runs gave the visitors plenty to worry about, while the defensive partnership of Jacob Zemlik and Jensen Lancaster held firm at the back.

As the game went on Thornes looked more likely to find the equaliser and Kaden Khan arrived at the back post to bundle the ball into the net to earn the draw the efforts of the whole team deserved. Keeper Johanssen was awarded the Splash Bathrooms MOM.

In a development game Thornes dominated from the start. Smith fired in the opening goal, before Upton equalised from the penalty spot.

The Upton keeper was on form and his saves kept them in the game until Watson crossed for Khan to run on and hit an unstoppable shot for the winner. Hiring Heroes MOM was awarded to Kaden Khan.