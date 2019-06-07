Junior football team from Ossett emulates Manchester City's treble feat

Manchester City weren’t the only team to win a treble last season, local starlets Ossett Town Juniors U13s Titans also bagged three trophies.

Competing in League One of the Huddersfield Macron Junior Football League, the Titans, coached by Anthony Noble and Paul Sykes, became the first team from Ossett Town Juniors FC to win three trophies in a single season.

The Titans were confirmed as league champions after beating Deighton Juniors 7-0 in the final fixture and finished the campaign three points clear of second placed Bingley Juniors, with an impressive plus-114 goal difference and only two defeats all season.

As well as retaining the League One title, the youngsters also won the Secker Cup and the Huddersfield League Cup.

Head coach Anthony Noble said: “We started the season wanting to defend the League One title and win a cup competition.

“We knew it would be hard as there are some very good teams in the league so winning three trophies is a fantastic achievement.

“We have a really talented group of players so that, coupled with a lot of hard work and a desire to win, has made my job pretty easy.

“I will be honest and say that there has been the odd sleepless night along the way but I am immensely proud of the boys this season and maybe we can go one better and win four trophies next season!”

