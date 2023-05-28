Here are 28 photos of local children’s football teams throughout the Pontefract and Castleford district.

The Five Towns is home to plenty of junior footballing talent.

Here are some pictures of some of the many soccer teams from sports clubs throughout the area and the star players that are a part of them.

Take a look. See if your club is included.

And don’t forget to tell us your team’s news so we can share your sporting successes across Pontefract, Castleford and beyond.

Email your stories and photos to the Express sports desk via: [email protected] or [email protected]

1 . Pontefract Wildcats Girls Football Club U13s Reds The Pontefract Wildcats Girls Football Club U13s Reds are cup champions. Photo: Sarah Wileman-Ashby Photo Sales

2 . Pontefract Collieries U12s The Pontefract Collieries U12s are League and Cup double winners. Photo: Andy Wiles Photo Sales

3 . Pontefract Colleries Under 10’s cup winners The Pontefract Colleries Under 10’s are cup winners Photo: Debbie Stocks Photo Sales

4 . Featherstone Flyers - Vipers U7s This has been their first season playing Photo: Melanie Withe Photo Sales