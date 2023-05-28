News you can trust since 1852
The FC Pontefract GIRLS U10S teamThe FC Pontefract GIRLS U10S team
The FC Pontefract GIRLS U10S team

Just champion: 28 photos of junior and children's football teams throughout the Pontefract and Castleford district

Here are 28 photos of local children’s football teams throughout the Pontefract and Castleford district.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th May 2023, 15:00 BST

The Five Towns is home to plenty of junior footballing talent.

Here are some pictures of some of the many soccer teams from sports clubs throughout the area and the star players that are a part of them.

Take a look. See if your club is included.

And don’t forget to tell us your team’s news so we can share your sporting successes across Pontefract, Castleford and beyond.

Email your stories and photos to the Express sports desk via: [email protected] or [email protected]

The Pontefract Wildcats Girls Football Club U13s Reds are cup champions.

1. Pontefract Wildcats Girls Football Club U13s Reds

The Pontefract Wildcats Girls Football Club U13s Reds are cup champions. Photo: Sarah Wileman-Ashby

The Pontefract Collieries U12s are League and Cup double winners.

2. Pontefract Collieries U12s

The Pontefract Collieries U12s are League and Cup double winners. Photo: Andy Wiles

The Pontefract Colleries Under 10’s are cup winners

3. Pontefract Colleries Under 10’s cup winners

The Pontefract Colleries Under 10’s are cup winners Photo: Debbie Stocks

This has been their first season playing

4. Featherstone Flyers - Vipers U7s

This has been their first season playing Photo: Melanie Withe

