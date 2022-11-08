After drawing 2-2 in the game the Outwood-based side emerged victorious 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

Kirklands had narrowly edged Bingley Town in the previous round to set up a crunch tie away at Thornbury, who reached the semi-finals last season.

They started the brighter as Mehr Hussain and Amir Heidari caused the Celtic defence problems with their pace as they got in behind on several occasions.

Kirklands goal scorers in their County Cup tie Josh Leadbitter (left) and Liam Hill.

But it was free scoring midfielder Josh Leadbitter who opened the scoring as he raced onto a loose ball at the edge of the penalty area to sweep the ball home.

Liam Hill then doubled the lead as the Thornbury stopper parried a shot and Hill smashed the rebound home.

Hussain rounded the Celtic keeper moments later only to see his shot cleared off the line.

However, it was Thornbury who awoke as they began to control possession and field position. Their pressure took its toll and they deservedly got a goal back. That was quickly followed with an equaliser to make it 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Ripley was the hero in the penalty shoot-out that followed as he expertly stopped two spot kicks to ensure Kirklands progressed to the last 16 where they will face Leeds Combination League winners Main Line Social – who narrowly lost in last year’s final – in what promises to be a cracking encounter on Sunday, December 4, 11am kick-off at Lofthouse Colliery.