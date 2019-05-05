Leeds United lose to rock bottom Ipswich ahead of play-offs date with Derby County

Leeds United now know they will play Derby County in the Championship play-offs, but they could not go into them in much worse form after they somehow contrived to lose to bottom of the table Ipswich in their final league game of the season.

While there was little at stake in the last match, just whether they finished third or fourth, losing 3-2 to a team who have been as poor as Ipswich this season was not in the script.

Especially as Ipswich finished the game with 10 men after Luke Chambers was sent-off with 11 minutes to go and at 2-2 and Leeds were lining up a penalty.

Kemar Roofe managed to blaze the spot kick over and the home team came up with a 90th minute winner, gifted them by a goalkeeping error.

It is clear Marcelo Bielsa has a big job on his hands now to lift these same players for the play-offs as they go into them with just one point from their four matches.

The head coach chose to pick his strongest available side and they eased their way into the match to create the first half-chance as Stuart Dallas put Roofe in and the recalled striker shot wide from a tight angle.

Dallas then sent a volley wide before Ipswich had their first sight of goal with Flynn Downes’ shot deflected wide off Pontus Jansson.

It was United’s turn to go close when Adam Forshaw’s effort was parried by home keeper Bartosz Bialkowski and the rebound was put wide by Pablo Hernandez.

Ipswich took the lead on 29 minutes as Downes was left unmarked to score after a free-kick into the area was not dealt with.

Leeds could have levelled soon after, but Roofe’s effort was blocked and Mateusz Klich sent a half-volley over.

Klich made amends right at the end of the half, however, as he fired home after getting on the end of Luke Ayling’s pull back.

That should have been the cue for United to go on to take charge in the second period, but although they dominated and had plenty of chances they somehow managed to throw the game away.

Ipswich went back ahead straight after the break when Andre Dozzell ran through to score with the Leeds defence found wanting.

It was all Leeds from that point, but Hernandez saw his shot saved and Roofe was also denied by Bialkowski.

The keeper did even better with a fine double save to keep out efforts by substitute Jack Clarke and Hernandez.

A second Leeds goal finally came when Dallas bundled the ball home after Roofe’s initial effort had hit the crossbar.

They then looked to have won it as Roofe was brought down by Chambers in the area and the home defender was red carded.

But after Patrick Bamford and Hernandez had missed the last two spot kicks given to United Roofe was given the job and failed as he slipped while sending the penalty high over the bar.

Leeds then threw away the point they looked sure to get in the 90th minute as Kiko Casilla came out for the ball on the edge of the area, but failed to gather, leaving Colin Quaner with an easy finish.

Match facts

Ipswich Town 3

(Downes 29, Dozzell 47, Quaner 90)

Leeds United 2

(Klich 45, Dallas 76)

Sunday, May 5, 2019

Championship

Attendance: 20,895

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Bree, Chambers (sent-off 79), Nsiala, Kenlock, Downes (Jackson 62), Skuse, Chalobah, Dozzell (Elder 74), Quaner, Judge.

Leeds: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Hernandez, Forshaw (Clarke 61), Klich, Harrison, Roofe.

Referee: Gavin Ward.