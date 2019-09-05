Leeds United Women's teams to play home games in Wakefield

Leeds United Women's U23s, U21s and U18s will play their home fixtures at Nostell MW's base at the Welfare Ground, New Crofton, Wakefield, this season.

It will be the first time that all three teams will play at the same high quality venue and the teams' coaching staff believe that the single venue will pay dividends on match days and help to develop their squads' development.

Granville Marshall, Trustee and Football Club Secretary, said: "The Crofton Community Centre and Nostell Miners Welfare Football Club are looking forward to a long and successful partnership and hope that Leeds United Women enjoy the use of our facilities. We are sure that our members will make them feel very much at home."

United's first competitive game at Crofton will be the U23s' clash with Stockport County Development in the FA Women's National Reserve League on Sunday (2pm). Entry is free of charge. Further information on games can be found at Facebook.com/LeedsUnitedWDS/