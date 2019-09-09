Leeds United Women U23s fight back to draw with Stockport County in season opener

Leeds United Women U23s twice fought back from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Stockport County in their first outing of the FA Women's National League Reserve North Division Two season.

United, who play their home games at Nostell MW's base in Wakefield, created plenty of chances but were forced to battle by County's development side.

The visitors took the lead on nine minutes but Leeds responded and after Stacey Buxton had hit the woodwork on 33 minutes, Emily Sykes latched onto Hannah Shuttleworth's pass to level matters four minutes before the break.

Stockport regained their lead early in the second half and they held the initiative until the 75th minute when Shelby Morris found Buxton and she chipped the goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

Read Thursday's Wakefield Express for more news and pictures from Leeds United Women.