Bielsa still looking for improvement from table topping Leeds United

The omens are looking good for Leeds United, but head coach Marcelo Bielsa is refusing to get carried away by his side’s lofty position at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

United returned to the top when results went their way over the weekend and they did their bit with a 2-1 victory at Wigan Athletic.

And statistics are good for teams who are top at this time of year as the last seven sides who have been top of the table on Bonfire Night have gone on to be promoted.

Only one team in the past 10 years who has been in pole position on November 5 has not gone onto be promoted in that season and that side, Cardiff City, reached the play-offs in 2010-11.

It is all very promising for Leeds, but Bielsa is keeping his players’ feet on the ground.

He said: “There is a statistic that says if we do not take into account the first few games we are ranked 10th. We have to change this. “We have many teams at the same level.

“In order to be first in the Championship we have to create a difference from the other teams and there are few points between the teams. We haven’t done that so far.

“We did that at the beginning of the season, but then stopped doing it. If we want (to stay top) we have to show regularity in gaining points.”

Bielsa underlined the value of the win at Wigan and was happy with the display.

He added: “We were able to play our football and impose our style and what we can say is we had eight chances to score and we scored two goals, though the second goal is not due to us.

“The win is very important because we have just drawn at home (against Nottingham Forest). It was important for the pace we want to follow.”