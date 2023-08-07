Leeds United opened their season with a thrilling 2-2 draw with Cardiff City and here’s action from the game in a picture special.
Crysencio Summerville’s 95th minute equaliser ensured a point for the Whites after skipper Liam Cooper had earlier headed their first goal to start a comeback from a 2-0 first half deficit.
1. Heading home
Liam Cooper climbs high to score Leeds United's first goal. Photo: Wakefield Express
2. Taking the acclaim
Willy Gnonto joins Crysencio Summerville in celebrating Leeds United's second goal. Photo: Wakefield Express
3. Celebration time
Crysencio Summerville begins his goal celebration with new teammate Ethan Ampadu joining in. Photo: Wakefield Express
4. Teenage talent
Archie Gray gets stuck in and earned praise from manager Daniel Farke after an impressive Championship debut at just 17 years old. Photo: Wakefield Express