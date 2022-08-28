Jesse Marsch admits Brighton made it difficult for Leeds United as unbeaten start ends

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have now failed to score on their last seven visits to Brighton and went down 1-0 to a Pascal Gross goal midway through the second half.

After the fantastic win over Chelsea it was a disappointment to lose, but the United head coach admitted his side were second best in the opening half before they improved after the break.

He said: “In the first half I thought Brighton were much more on top of the game, forcing mistakes on us and making it difficult.

“But, in the second half I thought it was different, I thought we pushed them more. We played more in their half.

“We were not creating as many clear chances as I would have liked us too, but certainly we changed the way we played.

“After Chelsea, there was a lot of fanfare on the performance, but in this league, every match is a little different. Every opponent is a little different, but every opponent is very, very good.

Marsch turned his attentions towards the next game, which comes up fast at home to Everton on Tuesday night.

He added: “Everton will be another different kind of game. It's a different kind of opponent, but it'll be another big test and we just have to sort of look at where guys are physically.

“Then you know, look at our squad in the right way and put a team out there that we think will be ready for that match.”

After a quiet start for both teams it was Brighton who created the first chance with defender Adam Webster heading narrowly wide with a gaping goal in front of him.

At the other end, the in-form Jack Harrison went on a fine run only to see his shot blocked.

Illan Meslier made two saves to deny Solly March before Webster got forward again to shoot over.

Rodrigo’s free-kick was deflected wide, but Leeds were not quite at it in the first half with Brighton's method of playing proving a problem for Leeds as it has for them in recent years.

The hosts had a great chance early in the second half as March raced clean through from half-way only to be denied in a one-on-one by a superb save from Meslier. Gross also shot wide at the near post.

But after substitutes Luis Sinisterra and Mateusz Klich were introduced by Marsch United's play improved.

The replacements were quickly in the action with Klich winning the ball and Sinisterra shooting narrowly wide when it looked easier to score after the ball fell to him following a great run into the box by Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson, Harrison and Sinisterra then created an opportunity for Rodrigo only for the Spaniard to see his well struck shot well saved by Robert Sanchez.

But just as the visitors were getting on top they conceded the only goal, Gross finishing well from inside the area after being played in by Leandro Trossard. There was a hint of offside about Danny Welbeck in the build-up but VAR confirmed the goal.

Leeds continued to do the pressing with Joe Gelhardt looking lively after coming on, but the closest they came to an equaliser was when Diego Llorente sent the ball narrowly wide from Adam Forshaw’s free-kick.