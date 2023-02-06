The former U21s manager and assistant to Marcelo Bielsa has been an instant hit at West Brom in the Championship this season, having previously done well in his first senior management role at Huddersfield Town and is being tipped for a big return to Leeds.

But prizing the 39-year-old away from his current job is likely to be tricky as the Championship club will demand compensation for the man they only appointed in October.

And appointing a new man is clearly an urgent job with the Whites having only won two of their last 17 matches and facing back to back games with big rivals Manchester United this week.

Jesse Marsch's time as head coach at Leeds United has come to an end.

The 1-0 defeat to fellow relegation candidates Nottingham Forest yesterday clearly proved the final straw for the United board as they confirmed the termination of Marsch’s time at Elland Road.

A statement issued by the club read: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

"Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is under way and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Marsch leaves after just short of a year in the job with a win rate of just 30 per cent. In 37 league matches under the American the Whites have won just 11 times, drawing 10.

He did keep the team up, by the skin of their teeth last season, but there has been a lack of progress, results-wise, particularly since the restart following the World Cup when United have not won any of their Premier matches.

That was despite Marsch being backed in the transfer market with many of the players he wanted to bring in being signed, like £25m attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, fellow American midfielders Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie and defenders Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober.

A bright start to the campaign saw wins against Wolves and Chelsea and a draw at Southampton in the first three matches, but pressure mounted when that was followed by six defeats and two draws. The board, though, elected to stick with him and were rewarded with back to back wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth.

However, it has all gone wrong for Marsch since the World Cup break and although performances have been significantly better than results with football being a results business he has now paid the price for the poor run.