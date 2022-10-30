Radrizzani and his board resisted calls all week to sack head coach Jesse Marsch after a damaging winless run saw the White drop into the bottom three in the Premiership and was vindicated with the surprise turnaround victory.

United were ahead after just four minutes with a gift goal for Rodrigo, but were quickly pegged back by Mohamed Salah’s equaliser and the result was in the balance until Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner.

Leeds rode their luck a little with Liverpool missing a number of chances and goalkeeper Illan Meslier enjoying one of his best games in a United shirt, but they held their nerve this time for the vital win.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani took to Twitter after the win over Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images

They could have had more goals and it was a brave display in which they went at their hosts to justify the kind of reasons Marsch was brought in to succeed Marcelo Bielsa.

Straight after the game majority owner Radrizzani took to Twitter to share his view on what is going on at the club and acknowledge that the team's performances in recent weeks had been better than the results.

He said: "We were not rubbish last week and we are not champions tonight.