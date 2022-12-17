Leeds United have plenty to build on from friendly win over Real Sociedad says assistant Rene Maric

While some aspects of the Whites play was rusty there were some decent performances from defenders Pascal Struijk and Luke Ayling in particular plus some rich promise shown by young winger Willy Gnonto and young substitutes Cody Drameh and Darko Gyabi.

Real Sociedad showed in patches why they are enjoying a fine season in third place in the Spanish League and took an early lead only for United to hit back with goals by Struijk and Leeds' own Spaniard Rodrigo to make it two wins from two in their build-up to the Premier League resumption.

“I think, especially in the first half, you could see a big difference to the Elche game which we obviously weren’t satisfied with," said assistant boss Maric.

Rodrigo scored the winning goal for Leeds United in their 2-1 friendly win over Real Sociedad.

“I think that we came out better into the game from the start. I think the second half could have been better, I think there are some things to improve. But, in general, against a very, very good opposition, I think it was a good game.

“I think we were the better team and that is something very positive for us to build on.

“But, it’s about becoming the best version of ourselves, to reach the potential that we have and there are still details we have to improve on.”

Maric had no doubt of the value of the friendlies Leeds are taking on ahead of their resumption against Manchester City on December 28.

He added: “You’re always facing different opposition and different styles. Elche and Sociedad, you can’t really compare them perfectly, but both are really good tests and have players that can pressure.

“David Silva is an amazing player so our players see how they have to behave to win the ball and follow our principles.

“It’s good learning for us to play against these opponents, it’s very good to have these challenges to build towards the restart of the Premier League.”

After their 2-1 win over Elche CF in Spain last week the Whites tested themselves with Spanish opposition again and were made to work hard for their victory.

Sociedad looked after the ball well from the start, but their opening goal came from a more surprising direction as Brais Mendez's free-kick was headed home by Martin Zubimendi.

Momo Cho sent a volley wide two minutes later and it looked like it was going to be a tough evening for the hosts.

But from their first real attack United equalised as Rodrigo's cross was not cleared and Marc Roca nicely teed up Struijk to score with a well struck shot from the edge of the box.

For all their neat approach play – led by former Manchester City and Spain star David Silva – the visitors failed to trouble United keeper Joel Robles for the rest of the half.

At the other end, a good break involving Rodrigo and Brenden Aaronson gave Gnonto a shooting chance, but the Italian international sent his effort over.

Roca made space to shoot on the edge of the box only for his tame effort to be easily saved.

Robert Navarro hit a shot from distance comfortably saved by Robles following a deflection.

A raft of half-time changes saw youngsters Joe Gelhardt, Drameh, Sam Greenwood, Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson all entering the action.

Gelhardt played a part in the Whites taking lead as he combined with Gnonto in a decent move that looked to have been ended when a defender intercepted the intended final ball for Rodrigo.

The Sociedad defender could only divert the ball into his area, however, and Rodrigo read the situation well to latch onto the loose ball and calmly find the back of the net.

The visitors' response to going a goal down was initially good as Silva twisted and turned in the area only to see his shot blocked by Drameh then Mendez raced through only to send his angled shot over.

With more substitutions to follow the flow of the game was interrupted and it was not the most exciting of contests, but it was competitively played with some tasty and in some cases over the top tackles from both teams that brought four deserved bookings.

Gnonto in particular was on the receiving end a number of times before he was taken off 13 minutes from the end to great applause from the 22,826 crowd.

Gyabi had one late chance to make the result more emphatic for Leeds, but sent his shot over after doing well to win the ball on the edge of the box.

Leeds now play a final friendly before the Premier League restarts when they take on French Ligue one side Monaco next Wednesday.

Leeds United 2

(Struijk 16, Rodrigo 58)

Real Sociedad 1

(Zubimendi 10)

Friday, December 16, 2022

Attendance: 22,826

Leeds: Robles (Klaesson 45), Kristensen (Drameh 45), Ayling, Cooper (Hjelde 45), Struijk; Forshaw (Greenwood 45), Roca (Gyabi 64), Klich; Aaronson (Gelhardt 45), Gnonto (Perkins 77), Rodrigo (Joseph 64).

Sociedad: Remiro (Zubiaurre 64), Zubeldia (Elustondo 45), Le Normand, Pacheco; Gorosabel (Sola 74), Zubimendi (Illarramendi 64), Méndez (Marin 64), Silva (Karrikaburu 64), Martin; Cho (Guevara 45), Navarro.

