The sexy football of the previous home game was absent for much of this contest with the Whites still worthy winners as the 16 shots to four count indicated.

But after they were in total control for the first half and were ahead through a ninth minute Crysencio Summerville it became something of a fight game after the break.

In the end Leeds were happy to hear the final whistle despite the visitors going down to 10 men late on with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic sent-off for denying Patrick Bamford a goal scoring chance.

QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was sent-off for this challenge on Leeds United's Patrick Bamford.

“I'm proud of the boys because a game after a loss is always difficult,” said manager Farke.

"We made it five clean sheets in six games and it was a perfect win because you can't always drink champagne, sometimes a proper pint is also good amd this was a proper pint game.

"I'm even more pleased with a dirty win, these are important.

"We are unbeaten at home so far and back to back wins in home games is good.

"The table is not important, but the results and the performances are, especially the first game after a loss, it's always about the result.

“It's not always you can play the opponent off the park with sexy football and crazy goals – like in the last home game against Watford. But if you want to lift some silverware one day you have to win these types of games.”

Farke added: "Because you don't score the second you get more and more nervous. It's football. We've still dominated each and every statistic, but there's one scruffy situation, one ball goes through and thank God Illan was in the right position.

“Pretty pleased that we won and brought this tight lead over the line. To be there again with a clean sheet and answer a disappointing loss with a win is what you need if you're to be there to celebrate at the end of the season.”

Leeds quickly established control to be ahead inside 10 minutes as Sam Byram won the ball and Georginio Rutter superbly played in Summerville to shoot past Begovic.

They could have quickly gone two up when Joe Rodon headed wide from five yards out after getting on the end of a Summerville corner.

With little coming back the other way Leeds carved out another great opportunity as a fine run and pull back by Rutter set up Summerville, but he could not double his tally as with the right hand side of the net unguarded he shot to the other side where defender Jake Clarke-Salter made a goal saving block.

Pascal Struijk headed over under pressure from a corner and Sam Byram was picked out at the far post by Ethan Ampadu only to send his volley from a difficult angle wide.

For all their good play Leeds could not have the game wrapped up by half-time and it summed up their night a little when Jaidon Anthony's deflected shot fell nicely for Luke Ayling, but the full-back wasted the opportunity as he miscontrolled the ball.

The second half was more of a battle as the visitors successfully broke up play and the Whites lost their rhythm. It was Rangers who managed the first shot of note as Ilias Chair's shot from 22 yards brought the first save from home keeper Illan Meslier.

Archie Gray, who had a good game in midfield along with Ampadu, sent a curling shot wide at the other end and control was re-established for a spell.

Substitute Dan James cut in from the left wing to hit a low shot that was well held by Begovic.

Fellow sub Bamford made a big impact after coming off the bench and he raced onto Rutter's long ball to hit a powerful angled shot that had to be well saved low down.

A big chance was wasted soon after when Rodon headed down a James corner, but Struijk somehow scooped the ball over from three yards out.

Rangers could have snatched a point when a long ball was flicked on by Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes poked a shot goalwards, but Meslier saved from close range.

Nerves began to jangle, but Struijk's long ball looked to have led to the crucial second goal as Bamford raced onto it and poked the ball past onrushing Begovic, who was adjudged to have brought the Leeds man down. There was not much contact, but the keeper had come out with his foot raised and he had denied an obvious goal scoring opportunity with the goal behind him unguarded.

The result was a red card for Begovic and with no subs left QPR had to put striker Dykes in goal for the remaining 10 minutes of added time that was played.

Bamford failed to trouble Dykes with the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box and the stand-in did not have a save to make as Leeds seemed more intent on seeing the game out than scoring a second goal in the closing stages.

It was a disappointing finish to the game, but United were untroubled at the back and completed the 1-0 win that moved them back up the table after last Saturday's disappointing defeat to Southampton.

They will now be looking to cash in further with another home game on Saturday against Bristol City.

Leeds United 1

(Summerville 9)

Queens Park Rangers 0

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Sky Bet Championship

Attendance: 32,663

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Roden, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray; Summerville (Poveda 80), Piroe (Bamford 65), Anthony (James 65); Rutter (Cresswell 90+10).

QPR: Begovic (sent-off 90+2); Kakay (Dunne 73), Cook (Larkeche 84), Clarke-Salter, Paal; Smyth (Adomah 45), Colback (Dozzell 45), Field, Chair; Dykes, Armstrong (Kolli 78).