New Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia set to take charge against Southampton after agreeing 'flexible' contract

The experienced 52-year-old has agreed what the Elland Road club are calling a “flexible” contract with his aim to hit the ground running as the Whites look to win their relegation fight.

He takes over with United second from bottom after a winless league run going back to before the World Cup and with 15 matches to try to steer the club away from the relegation zone.

His potential first game could not be much bigger with Leeds at home to bottom of the table Southampton, but his appointment is likely to head off what would have been a big revolt of supporters at the match with calls now to be united again in support of the team’s fight.

Javi Gracia has agreed to be the new Leeds United head coach. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Gracia has faced similar rebuilding jobs in management and although from Spain he has experience of English football with a spell at Watford seen as largely successful.

He had a successful playing career for Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Cordoba. Since moving into management, he has taken charge of a number of teams in Europe, including Osasuna, Malaga – where he has his biggest success – and Valencia as well as Watford.

At Watford he replaced Marco Silva in January, 2018, with the club five points above the drop zone, and went on to help the club secure their Premier League status with games to spare, as they finished 14th, eight points above the relegation places.

In his first full season in charge at Vicarage Road, he was named the Manager of the Month in August 2019 and guided the Hornets to an 11th placed finish, their highest ever in the Premier League. He also led the club to the 2019 FA Cup final for just the second time in the club’s history.

Most recently Gracia was at Al Sadd, where he took over following Xavi’s move to FC Barcelona, helping them win the Qatar Stars League.

Leeds’ prolonged search for a new head coach since sacking Jesse Marsch has seen them hit a number of brick walls, but in Gracia they are pleased to have an experienced man whose teams play good football but with a pragmatist approach.

