Christmas came early for Leeds United as they destroyed high flying Ipswich Town with their most complete performance of the season at Elland Road.

It was a happy manager when Daniel Farke spoke to the media after the Whites had completed the double over the Tractor Boys and beat them 4-0 - the second time this season they have hit four against these opponents who have only lost one match outside of their meetings with Leeds.

The United boss described his side's display as “unbelievable” after they denied Ipswich a corner in the game and not a single shot on target. This a side that has hardly ever failed to score in a league game in the last two years.

"It was our most mature performance of the season , especially regarding playing one of the top sides,”.

Joel Piroe celebrates scoring Leeds United's fourth goal against Ipswich Town with teammate Georginio Rutter.

“We were all over them. A fully deserved 4-0 win. We gave two half chances away in the first half, second half there was an expected goals of zero. I can hardly remember a game like that.

“It was unbelievable work from my players. We didn't give away one corner. We were outstanding in all phases.

“For me the most important thing, even at 4-0 up, is that we still didn't want to give any chances away. This is the most impressive topic and aspect. I'm pretty happy.

On how important the three points were against a promotion rival, Farke added: "Three points, that's always priceless,. The result is also good for the goal difference, our points tally.

Joel Piroe shoots to score his deserved goal against Ipswich Town.

“If you win in such a manner against one of the best sides in the league it's always good for the confidence and the mood. But it's not like we're sitting top, Ipswich are in a really good position.

“It's also important we protect our position. We need to make sure we keep going if we want to finish in the top six or even better. It sends a bit of a message out. It's good for the mood but sadly not worth more than three points."

Leeds were ahead from the eighth minute when Crysencio Summerville's corner was powerfully headed towards goal by Joel Piroe. Ipswich keeper Vaclavc Hladky made a great save, but skipper Pascal Struijk pounced to head home the rebound from close range.

Soon after Dan James' pace gave the visitors problems as he went on a long run only to slice his shot wide from the edge of the box.

Ipswich showed they could offer a threat as Nathan Broadhead's shot from the edge of the area flashed just wide.

But it was 2-0 on 26 minutes as the Whites had a slice of luck. Summerville's brilliant run past two defenders and low cross deserved a goal, but it came about in lucky circumstances as the ball went in off the knee of former Leeds left-back Leif Davis.

Within a minute the visitors again went close as Davis's crossfield pass found Conor Chaplin and his well struck half-volley from the edge of the area hit the outside of the post.

However, that was the last shot Ipswich were to have in the match as they were overwhelmed in the remainder.

It was 3-0 just before half-time when a quick break from a Town long throw saw Georginio Rutter and James move the ball on swiftly to put Summerville away and he was brought down by Davis to bring about a penalty.

Surprisingly it was Summerville who took the spot kick and he made no mistake to send all the home fans delirious by the interval.

There was no let up at the start of the second half as within two minutes only the thickness of the woodwork denied Piroe after he had been superbly played in by Rutter.

Piroe finally had the goal he deserved on 52 minutes when he fired home following a move started in his own half by Archie Gray and again involving Rutter.

It was just a matter of how many the Whites would win by now and the tricks came out to entertain the big crowd.

The closest they came to a fourth was when Rutter's strike from the edge of the box deflected up on to the crossbar.

Both teams made their full compliment of substitutions and the game went a bit flat late on, but United had done more than enough to start the festive celebrations early.

Leeds United 4

(Struijk 8, Davis og 26, Summerville 44, pen, Piroe 52)

Ipswich Town 0

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Sky Bet Championship

Attendance: 36,758

Leeds: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence (Firpo 73); Ampadu, Kamara (Gruev 73); James (Gnonto 61), Piroe (Joseph 82), Summerville; Rutter (Bamford 82).

Ipswich: Hladky; Clarke, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Davis (Williams 84); Morsy (Ball 67), Luongo; Burns (Jackson 67), Chaplin, Broadhead (Harness 67); Hirst (Hutchinson 67).