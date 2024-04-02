Mad Ox beat Eggborough Eagles in Wakefield Sunday League cup final shoot-out
In a thrilling finish Ox’s Tom Potter headed in an equaliser four minutes from time to force a penalty shoot-out his team went on to win against unbeaten Eggborough.
The shoot-out success saw them lift the first silverware of the Wakefield Sunday League’s season in a game played at the Nostell MW complex.
The Eagles had made a flying start with Matty Mcminn and Danny Trainor both forceing Mad Ox goalkeeper Matthew Davis into parried saves.
Davis could not prevent the Eagles taking the lead in the 14th minute when an inswinging corner from the right by Stephen Lumb was forced over the line through a forest of bodies and credited to Stephen Campbell.
Minutes later, Eggborough almost doubled their lead as a Matty Clayton effort was spilled by Davis before he redeemed himself by clawing the ball off the line from a back-heeled effort.
The second half saw Ox make a positive start as Matthew Jenkins forced Eagles keeper Henk into a full length save. At the other end, Callum Woodward saw his rasping effort hit the crossbar and missed chances proved costly as Potter headed home his late leveller.
In the shoot-out Danny Thompson, Josh Thomas, Beau Lyman and Marshall Daines.scored four consecutive penalties for Ox while Davis made two saves.
MOM, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), was won by Clayton. Match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure Centre.